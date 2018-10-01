The video will start in 8 Cancel

Bastille have announced details of a headline UK tour for 2019.

The group will perform at London's O2 Brixton Academy on February 9.

They'll tease their upcoming third studio album, entitled Doom Days during the run of shows.

Due for release in spring 2019 it features lead single Quarter Past Midnight.

Earlier this year they headlined the likes of Wilderness Festival and collaborated with producer Marshmello on top five single Happier.

Their previous two LPs Bad Blood and Wild World both reached number one on the UK Albums Chart.

They'll also head to Birmingham, Brighton, Manchester and Glasgow on the upcoming tour.

Find out how to get tickets below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from See Tickets here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday October 5.

Is there a presale?

Yes, a Ticketmaster presale takes place at 9am on Wednesday October 3.

To access the presale sign into your account, or sign up to Ticketmaster and go to the Bastille page here.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £43.88, plus a booking fee.

What are the tour dates?

January 29 - Birmingham, O2 Academy

February 1 - Brighton, Centre

February 4 - Manchester, Victoria Warehouse

February 6 - Glasgow, O2 Academy

February 9 - London, O2 Brixton Academy

