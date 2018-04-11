The video will start in 8 Cancel

Bas has announced a three-date headline UK tour for 2018.

The rapper will perform at London's XOYO on July 3. These dates mark his biggest shows in the UK.

The tour also sees him head to Manchester and Birmingham on July 2 and 3.

This week saw the New York rapper released Pinball II, the first single from his upcoming third studio album.

It will follow up his 2016 LP Too High to Riot. The record received acclaim from critics and featured a collaboration with J. Cole.

This summer he will also play at Wireless Festival on July 6 at Finsbury Park. Other performers include J. Cole, Post Malone and PartyNextDoor.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here.

When do tickets go on sale?

They go on sale at 10am on Thursday April 12.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £19.25, plus a booking fee.

What are tour dates?

July 1 - Manchester, Rebellion

July 2 - Birmingham, O2 Institute

July 3 - London, XOYO

July 6 - London, Wireless Festival

