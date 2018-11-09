The video will start in 8 Cancel

Backstreet Boys are back (alright) and they're playing a string of UK arena shows.

The 90s heartthrobs are bringing their world tour to London's O2 Arena.

They'll headline the venue on June 17.

It'll take place following the closure of their two-year long Las Vegas residency, entitled 'Larger Than Life' in April.

They say: "When this group started 26 years ago – and through all the highs and lows of our career – we've had to learn it wasn't about us as individuals but about what’s best for the group."

Fans can expect to hear their greatest hits including Larger than Life, As Long As You Love Me, Everbody (Backstreet's Back) and number one single I Want It That Way.

They're also expected to release a ninth studio album ahead of the tour which features singles 'Don't Go Breaking My Heart' and 'Chances'.

Since their debut the group have sold more than 100 million records worldwide, with their 1999 album 'Millennium' becoming one of the biggest sellers of all time.

The last time they played in London was in 2014 as part of British Summer Time in Hyde Park, during their 'In a World Like This Tour'.

The band join a list of 90s acts reuniting recently, which includes the Spice Girls and Westlife.

Find out how to get tickets below.

Where can I get tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or AXS here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday November 16.

What are the tour dates?

10 June - Manchester Arena

14 June - Glasgow, SSE Hydro

15 June - Birmingham Arena

17 June - London, O2 Arena

