Aurora has announced details of a two-date UK tour for 2018.

The singer-songwriter will headline the O2 Forum Kentish Town on October 11. She will also perform at Manchester Academy on October 10.

Her tour is in support of her upcoming second studio album. Due for release in autumn it currently has no title.

It will follow up her breakthrough debut album All My Demons Greeting Me as a Friend. Released in 2016 it features singles Runaway, Conquerer and her cover of Oasis' Half the World Away.

Her cover reached the top 20 in the UK Singles Chart after it featured on the John Lewis Christmas advert.

Find out how to get tickets for Aurora's UK tour below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday April 13.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £21.75, plus a booking fee.

What are the tour dates?

October 10 - Manchester, Academy

October 11 - London, O2 Forum Kentish Town

