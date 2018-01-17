Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Art Garfunkel has announced details of headline London show for 2018.

The American singer will perform at the Royal Albert Hall on Thursday, May 31. The show will be a career retrospective as he performs solo hits alongside Simon & Garfunkel tracks.

Plus the show will also feature pieces from his new autobiography entitled What Is It All But Luminous.

Since 1964, when Simon & Garfunkel first debuted, Art Garfunkel has left a mark on the music world as a soloist and part of the duo.

He is featured in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, achieved Diamond selling albums, won six Grammy Awards and released 12 solo studio albums.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here.

When do tickets go on sale?

A Ticketmaster presale will take place at 9am on Thursday, January 18. Sign up to Ticketmaster for free to get access to this presale.

The general sale will then take place from 9am on Friday, January 19.

How much are tickets?

Tickets are priced between £53.75-£73.25, plus a booking fee.

