Arctic Monkeys have announced details of a UK and Ireland arena tour for 2018.

They will play two London dates at the O2 Arena on September 9 and 10 as part of the tour.

The Sheffield group unveiled the long-awaited tour this morning (April 9) just days after revealing their upcoming album title and tracklist. The tour will be in support of their sixth studio album Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino.

Due for release on May 11 it marks their first album in five years and features interestingly titled tracks including The World's First Ever Monster Truck Front Flip and Batphone.

This upcoming arena run marks their first live tour in four years when they played dates across the globe as part of the AM Tour.

Meanwhile support for the UK and Ireland run will come from The Lemon Twigs.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here, See Tickets here or AXS.com.

When do tickets go on sale?

They go on sale at 9am on Friday April 13.

What are the tour dates?

September 6 - Manchester Arena

September 7 - Manchester Arena

September 9 - London, O2 Arena

September 10 - London, O2 Arena

September 15 - Birmingham Arena

September 18 - Sheffield, Fly DSA Arena

September 19 - Sheffield, Fly DSA Arena

September 24 - Dublin, 3Arena

September 27 - Newcastle, Metro Radio Arena

