Architects have announced details of a headline UK and European tour.

The group will perform their biggest show to date at Wembley Arena.

They'll finish up the UK leg at the London venue on January 19.

It'll be in support of their upcoming eighth studio album Holy Hell.

Due for release on November 9 it features lead single Hereafter.

The album marks the first without founding guitarist and songwriter Tom Searle, who passed away in 2016 from cancer.

On their 2019 tour they'll head to Manchester, Glasgow and Cardiff.

Find out how to get tickets below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or AXS.com here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday September 14.

Is there a presale?

Yes, an O2 priority sale is now available for O2 customers at priority.o2.co.uk/tickets.

What are the tour dates?

January 14 - Manchester, Victoria Warehouse

January 17 - Glasgow, O2 Academy

January 18 - Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

January 19 - London, Wembley Arena

