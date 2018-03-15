Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This year sees the world famous Arcadia stage head to London for the first time ever.

The biggest dance acts in the world will perform at the 10th anniversary of Arcadia at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. The event will take place on May 5-6.

After making its debut in 2008 as an installation made from an old jet engine at Glastonbury Festival, it has since evolved into a 50 tonne giant fire breathing spider.

The Arcadia stage has toured the globe, visiting Bangkok in 2014 before it made its journey across four continents. It has also hosted some of the biggest artists including Disclosure and Basement Jaxx.

Check out the gallery below showing 10 years of Arcadia before it come to London this May.

What's the full lineup?

Saturday May 5 - LEFTFIELD / SVEN VÄTH / A-Z / BOYS NOIZE / DUSKY / EATS EVERYTHING / GROOVE ARMADA / MATADOR / MAX COOPER / PAUL WOOLFORD / NORMAN JAY

Sunday May 6 - RUDIMENTAL (DJ SET) / NOISIA (CLOSING DJ SET) / TQD (ROYAL T, DJ Q, FLAV D) / PREDITAH B2B BASSBOY / DRE SKULL & JUBILEE (MIXPAK SHOWCASE) / COKI & MALA (DIGITAL MYSTIKZ) / DJ VADIM / ED SOLO / SERIAL KILLAZ

RAM RECORDS SHOWCASE FEAT -

DELTA HEAVY / BAD COMPANY UK / BENSLEY / CALYX & TEEBEE / CHORDS / CULTURE SHOCK / DC BREAKS / ED RUSH & OPTICAL / KILLBOX (ED RUSH & AUDIO) / LOADSTAR / MIND VORTEX / RENE LAVICE / THE UPBEATS

Where can I buy tickets?

Weekend tickets and day tickets are now available from See Tickets here.

How much are tickets?

A weekend tickets is priced at £95.63, and day tickets are £55.69.

