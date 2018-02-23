Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The final acts performing at Arcadia's huge 10th anniversary show at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park have been revealed.

Matador, Max Cooper and Paul Woolford join the incredible bill taking place on May bank holiday weekend, May 5-6.

Meanwhile other artists confirmed to be playing the 50 foot tonne Spider include Digital Mystikz, DJ Vadim and Norman Jay.

The staple Glastonbury Festival stage is heading to London for the first time ever, with headline sets from Leftfield and Rudimental.

It comes to the capital as Glastonbury takes a year off for its fallow year. Londoners will have the chance to step inside Arcadia’s fully immersive landscape, where 50-foot fireballs ignite with a thunderous shockwave.

(Image: Charlie Raven)

Plus each night there will be a Metamorphosis show, featuring incredible aerial performers suspended from the spiders legs, and 'Lords of Lightning' shooting two million volts of lightning from their bodies.

What's the full lineup?

Saturday May 5 - LEFTFIELD / SVEN VÄTH / A-Z / BOYS NOIZE / DUSKY / EATS EVERYTHING / GROOVE ARMADA / MATADOR / MAX COOPER / PAUL WOOLFORD / NORMAN JAY

Sunday May 6 - RUDIMENTAL (DJ SET) / NOISIA (CLOSING DJ SET) / TQD (ROYAL T, DJ Q, FLAV D) / PREDITAH B2B BASSBOY / DRE SKULL & JUBILEE (MIXPAK SHOWCASE) / COKI & MALA (DIGITAL MYSTIKZ) / DJ VADIM / ED SOLO / SERIAL KILLAZ

RAM RECORDS SHOWCASE FEAT -

DELTA HEAVY / BAD COMPANY UK / BENSLEY / CALYX & TEEBEE / CHORDS / CULTURE SHOCK / DC BREAKS / ED RUSH & OPTICAL / KILLBOX (ED RUSH & AUDIO) / LOADSTAR / MIND VORTEX / RENE LAVICE / THE UPBEATS

Where can I buy tickets?

Weekend tickets and day tickets are now available from See Tickets here.

How much are tickets?

A weekend tickets is priced at £95.63, and day tickets are £55.69.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now!