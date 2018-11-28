The video will start in 8 Cancel

After a hugely successful summer Arcadia is returning to London for 2019.

The festival will head back to Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park on May 4-5.

It marks the only UK stop for the iconic spider and the only UK performance of the evolving Metamorphosis show, a brand new incarnation of The Reactor - Arcadia’s 360 degree immersive indoor experience.

Arcadia founders Pip Rush & Bert Cole said: "We can't wait to return to Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in 2019 after such an incredible debut show.

"We're hugely excited about all the evolutions and developments on the boil and can't wait to share them with everyone next May. It's going to be an unforgettable weekend in the heart of the capital."

This summer they collaborated an Aboriginal nation, the Whadjuk Noongar, and will once again team up with cultures to create new live experiences from ancient rites of celebration to the newest ideas shaping our future.

Find out how to get tickets to the event below.

Where can I get tickets?

They'll be available from AXS here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday November 30.

