Anne-Marie has announced details of her biggest headline shows to date.

The popstar will head to four cities across the UK as part of the tour. This includes London's O2 Brixton Academy on November 22.

It will be in support of her debut album Speak Your Mind. Released in April it reached number three on the UK Albums Chart.

The album features hit singles Alarm, Ciao Adios, 2002 and number one single Rockabye.

Since her breakthrough in late 2015 the artist has been nominated for a MOBO Award, five BRIT Awards and a Billboard Award.

Plus this summer she will support Ed Sheeran on his European leg of the divide tour.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or See Tickets here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday May 11.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £30.65, plus booking fees.

What are the tour dates?

November 19 - Manchester Academy

November 22 - London, O2 Brixton Academy

November 25 - Glasgow, Barrowland Ballroom

November 28 - Birmingham, O2 Academy

