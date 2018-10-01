The video will start in 8 Cancel

Anne-Marie has announced her biggest headline tour to date.

The artist will perform at the Eventim Apollo as part of the tour on June 12.

It'll be in support of her debut album Speak Your Mind.

Released in March this year it reached the top five of the UK Albums Chart and has since been certified gold.

The album features hit singles Ciao Adios, Friends, Alarm and 2002 and saw her collaborate with the likes of Marshmello, MNEK and Ed Sheeran.

She's recently supported Sheeran on his ÷ Tour at stadiums across the US, Canada and Europe with four sold-out shows at Wembley Stadium.

Later this year she'll return to the UK to play two sold-out Brixton Academy shows as part of her solo winter tour.

This upcoming tour sees her head to Brighton, Liverpool, Reading, Sheffield and Leeds.

Find out how to get tickets below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from See Tickets here, Ticketmaster here or AXS here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday October 5.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £XX, plus a booking fee.

What are the tour dates?

May 21 - Bournemouth, O2 Academy

May 23 - Southend, Cliffs Pavilion

May 24 - Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

May 25 - Leicester, De Montfort Hall

May 27 - Leeds, O2 Academy

May 28 - Sheffield, O2 Academy

May 29 - Edinburgh, Usherhall

May 31 - Belfast, Waterfront Hall

June 3 - Liverpool, Mountford Hall

June 4 - Newcastle, O2 Academy

June 6 - Reading, Hexagon

June 7 - Swindon, Oasis

June 8 - Brighton, Dome

June 10 - Norwich, Nick Rayns LCR

June 12 - London, E10ventim Apollo

