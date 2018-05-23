The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Anne-Marie has extended her UK tour following huge demand.

The popstar will now play an extra date at London's O2 Brixton Academy on November 23.

Other cities with new shows include Manchester and Birmingham after she sold out originally announced dates within hours of going on sale last week (May 18).

Her tour will be in support of the singer's debut album Speak Your Mind. Released in April it reached number three on the UK Albums Chart.

The album features hit singles Alarm, Ciao Adios, 2002 and number one single Rockabye.

Find out how to get tickets to her newly announced shows below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or See Tickets here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Thursday May 24.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £30.65, plus booking fees.

What are the tour dates?

The extra dates are in bold:

November 19 - Manchester Academy - sold out

November 20 - Manchester Academy

November 22 - London, O2 Brixton Academy

November 23 - London, O2 Brixton Academy

November 25 - Glasgow, Barrowland Ballroom

November 28 - Birmingham, O2 Academy - sold out

November 29 - Birmingham, O2 Academy

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.