The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Animal Collective recently announced details of a UK and European tour for 2018.

The US experimental pop group will perform their breakthrough album 'Sung Tongs' in full. This includes a UK exclusive show taking place at London's Troxy on June 12.

Released in 2004, the LP marked their fifth overall. Upon release it received critical acclaim and featured tracks including 'Who Could Win A Rabbit', 'Visiting Friends' and 'Mouth Wooed Her'.

The record went on to be named one of the best of the year by the likes of Pitchfork and Tiny Mix Tapes.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday March 23.

What are the tour dates?

June 12 - London Troxy

June 13 - Amsterdam, Paradiso Noord

June 14 - Berlin, Heimathafen

June 15 - Copenhagen, Vega

June 17 - Paris, Trianon

June 19 - Barcelona, Sala Apolo

June 20 - Madrid, Joy Eslava

June 21 - Lisbon, Teatro Capitolio

June 23 - Athens, Summer Nostos Festival

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.