Animal Collective have announced details of a UK and European tour for 2018.

The band will perform at London's Troxy on June 12, kicking off the tour. It will see them perform their breakthrough album Sung Tongs in full.

Their fifth studio album overall received acclaim upon its release in June 2004. It has since been noted as one of the best albums of the 2000s by publications including Pitchfork.

They tweeted the news saying: "Dave and Noah will be on tour this summer playing Sung Tongs in its entirety throughout the US and Europe."

Their London date marks the only UK show scheduled on the tour. Find out how to get tickets below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday March 23.

What are the tour dates?

June 12 - London Troxy

June 13 - Amsterdam, Paradiso Noord

June 14 - Berlin, Heimathafen

June 15 - Copenhagen, Vega

June 17 - Paris, Trianon

June 19 - Barcelona, Sala Apolo

June 20 - Madrid, Joy Eslava

June 21 - Lisbon, Teatro Capitolio

June 23 - Athens, Summer Nostos Festival

