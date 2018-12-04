The video will start in 8 Cancel

Anderson .Paak has announced details of a UK tour for 2019.

The artist is bringing Andy's Beach Club World Tour to London's Alexandra Palace.

He'll headline the iconic venue on March 15.

It'll be in support of his third studio album Oxnard, which was released last month.

The LP features singles Tints with Kendrick Lamar and Who R U?, as well as collaborations with J. Cole, Pusha T, Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre.

It marked his first full release since signing to Dr. Dre's Aftermath Entertainment.

The tour visits cities across the US and Europe including Manchester and Glasgow.

Find out how to get tickets below.

Where can I get tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or See Tickets here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday December 7.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £35, plus a booking fee.

What are the tour dates?

15 March - London, Alexandra Palace

16 March - Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse

18 March - Glasgow, O2 Academy

