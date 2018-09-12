The video will start in 8 Cancel

Amy Macdonald has announced details of two UK live dates for 2019.

The singer-songwriter will headline the Eventim Apollo as part of the short tour.

She'll perform at the Hammersmith venue on March 21.

The dates are in support of her upcoming album entitled Woman Of The World: The Best Of 2007 - 2018.

It marks her first greatest hits album that spans across her debut This Is the Life, up to her recent release Under Stars.

Since her breakthrough the artist has released four studio albums, all of which have reached the top five on the UK Albums Chart.

Her 2007 debut LP reached number one and has since been certified triple platinum, and features hit single This Is Life.

The other date on her UK tour will take place in Manchester.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or See Tickets here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday September 21.

What are the tour dates?

March 21 - London, Hammersmith Eventim Apollo

March 22 - Manchester, O2 Apollo

