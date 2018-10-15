The video will start in 8 Cancel

Aminé has announced details of a headline 2019 UK tour.

The US rapper will perform at London's O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire on February 16.

It'll be in support of his album 'OnePointFive', released back in August.

His second studio album overall it features single Reel It In and guest appearances from G Herbo, Gunna and Rico Nasty.

The tour will also visit Manchester, Glasgow and Birmingham.

Find out below how to get tickets, tour dates, prices and more.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from AXS.com or seetickets.com.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday October 19.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £20, plus a booking fee.

What are the tour dates?

February 16 - London, O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire

February 19 - Birmingham, The Mill

February 20 - Manchester Academy

February 21 - Glasgow, St Luke's

