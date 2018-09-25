The video will start in 8 Cancel

Amber Mark has announced her biggest headline UK show to date.

The artist will perform at Oslo Hackeny on November 20.

It'll be in support of her recently released second EP Conexão.

It features a cover of Sade's Love Is Stronger Than Pride, which has been approved by the artist herself.

She's since released the R&B track Put You On alongside DRAM and produced by Julian Bunetta, who's worked with the likes of One Direction and Fifth Harmony.

Last year she released her debut breakthrough EP 3:33am which featured single Lose My Cool.

This upcoming London date marks her only UK show scheduled for 2018.

Find out how to get tickets below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from See Tickets here.

When do tickets go on sale?

They go on general sale at 10am on Friday

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £13.20, plus a booking fee.

