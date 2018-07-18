The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

alt-J have announced details of a headline UK tour for 2018.

The trio will finish up the run of shows at the Royal Albert Hall on October 29.

It will be in support of their remix album Reduxer which sees them rework tracks from 2017's Relaxer.

They've collaborated with a number of hip-hop artists including Little Simz, Pusha T and GoldLink for the album.

The original LP reached the top 10 of the UK Albums Chart and was nominated for the Mercury Prize, becoming their second album to do so.

This month they headlined Latitude Festival alongside the likes of The Killers and Solange.

Find out below how to get tickets for their upcoming tour.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or See Tickets here.

When do tickets go on sale?

They go on general sale at 9am on Friday July 20.

What are the tour dates?

October 21 - Glasgow, SEC Armadillo

October 23 - Leeds, Town Hall

October 24 - Leicester, De Montfort Hall

October 25 - Gateshead, The Sage

October 28 - Manchester, Bridgewater Hall

October 29 - London, Royal Albert Hall

What's the Reduxer tracklist?

1. 3WW (feat. Little Simz) (OTG Version)

2. In Cold Blood (feat. Pusha T) (Twin Shadow Version)

3. House Of The Rising Sun (feat. Tuka) (Tuka Version)

4. Hit Me Like That Snare (Jimi Charles Moody Version)

5. Deadcrush (feat. Danny Brown) (Alchemist x Trooko Version)

6. Adeline (feat. Paigey Cakey and Hex) (ADP Version)

7. Last Year (feat. GoldLink) (Terrace Martin Version)

8. Pleader (feat. PJ Sin Suela) (Trooko Version)

9. 3WW (feat. Lomepal) (Lomepal Version)

10. In Cold Blood (feat. Kontra K) (Kontra K Version)

11. Hit Me Like That Snare (feat. Rejjie Snow) (Rejjie Snow Version)

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now!