ALMA has announced details of her first UK headline tour for 2018.

The Finnish singer will perform at London's Heaven on May 23. The former Finnish Idols contestant will also head to Manchester and Glasgow.

In 2017 she released breakthrough hit Chasing Highs, which reached the top 20 in the UK Singles Chart. It has since been certified gold.

ALMA has also worked with Charli XCX on her Pop 2 mixtape, collaborated with French Montana and Martin Solveig as well as feature on the BBC Sound of 2018 longlist.

She recently performed New Rules alongside Dua Lipa, Charli XCX, Zara Larsson and MØ in a special Radio 1 Live Lounge session.

Find out how to get tickets to ALMA's headline UK tour below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or See Tickets here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday March 2.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £15.40.

What are the tour dates?

May 21 - Glasgow O2 ABC

May 22 - Manchester Academy

May 23 - London Heaven

