Alina Baraz has announced details of a headline European tour.

The singer-songwriter will perform at London's Electric Brixton on November 22.

It marks her biggest tour to date and will be in support of her EP The Color of You.

Released in April it features lead single Electric alongside Khalid.

The EP is expected to be followed up by a full debut studio album.

This summer she is touring across the US and Canada with plenty of sold out shows.

Find out how to get tickets below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here.

When do tickets go on sale?

They go on general sale at 10am on Friday June 29.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £19.80, plus a booking fee.

