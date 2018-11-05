The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Alice in Chains have announced details of a headline UK tour for 2019.

The group are headlining London's Wembley Arena on May 25.

It'll be in support of their sixth studio album Rainier Fog.

Released earlier this year it marked their first release in five years and was their debut under new label BMG.

It marked their first album to recorded in their hometown of Seattle in 22 years.

They partially recorded the LP at the same studio where they recorded their 1995 self-titled album.

It featured singles The One You Know, So Far Under and Never Fade and it received positive reviews from critics.

The tour sees them head to Birmingham Arena on May 24.

Find out below how to get tickets, tour dates and the seating plan info.

Where can I get tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or AXS here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday November 9.

What's the Wembley Arena seating plan?

(Image: Ticketmaster)

Here's the standard seating plan for Wembley Arena which includes two tiers of seats and a general admission standing area, however this is sometimes used as a floor seated section.

What are the tour dates?

May 24 - Birmingham Arena

May 25 - London, Wembley Arena

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now!