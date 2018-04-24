The video will start in 8 Cancel

Alexisonfire have announced details of a one-off London show for 2018.

The group will play a headline date following their Download Festival set this summer.

They will play at the O2 Brixton Academy on Monday June 11. Cancer Bats and Gold Key will join the group for the show as support acts.

Ahead of the show they will perform a set on Download's Zippo Encore Stage on Sunday June 10. This year's Download Festival will be headlined by Avenged Sevenfold, Ozzy Osbourne and Guns N' Roses.

Despite disbanding in 2012, the group have recently returned for a handful of special one-off shows. Their most recent material was released back in 2009, their album Old Crows / Young Cardinals.

They went on to release acoustic tracks from the album on the 2012 EP Death Letter.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here.

Is there a presale?

Yes, a priority sale takes place on Wednesday April 25 at 10am for O2 customers. This will be at priority.o2.co.uk/tickets.

When do tickets go on general sale?

They go on general sale at 10am on Friday April 27.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £34.45, plus booking fees.

