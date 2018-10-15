The video will start in 8 Cancel

Aled Jones and Russell Watson have announced details of a headline tour and album.

The pair will release 'In Harmony' in November which features a wealth of well-loved hymns, arias, and popular songs.

They'll then tour the LP across the UK in late 2019 including a London Palladium show.

The duo will headline the venue on September 21.

Their album features covers of classics including 'Ave Maria' and 'You Raise Me Up', with new single 'Where Have All The Flowers Gone/Here’s To The Heroes' a tribute to centenary of the end of the First World War and the 70th anniversary of the NHS.

Aled says: "We loved the idea of honouring service men and women through our music - as well as our everyday heroes such as doctors and nurses."

After moving in the same circles for 20 years Aled approached Russell to collaborate on the album, with Russell saying: "It’s been really cleverly written and arranged so that our voices blend really well."

They will head to 22 venues across the UK kicking off in Llandudno on September 17.

Find out below how to get tickets for the tour.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday October 19.

What are the tour dates?

September

Tues 17 -Llandudno Venue Cymru

Wed 18 - Blackpool Opera House

Fri 20 - Northampton Royal & Derngate

Sat 21 - London Palladium

Mon 23 - Southend Cliffs Pavilion

Tues 24 - Eastbourne Congress Theatre

Thurs 26 - Cardiff St David’s Hall

Fri 27 - Oxford New Theatre

Sun 29 - Plymouth Pavilions

Mon 30 - Bournemouth Pavilion

October

Wed 2 - Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Tues 3 - Ipswich Regent

Sat 5 - Cambridge Corn Exchange

Sun 6 - Gateshead Sage

Tues 8 - Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

Wed 9 - York Barbican

Fri 11 - Stoke-on-Trent Victoria Hall

Sat 12 -Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

Mon 14 - Sheffield City Hall

Tues 15 - Warwick Arts Centre

Oct 17 - Belfast Waterfront Hall

Oct 18 - Dublin Bord Gáis Energy Theatre

