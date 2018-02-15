Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Alanis Morissette has announced details of a one-off UK show for 2018.

The Canadian singer-songwriter will perform at Hammersmith's Eventim Apollo on Saturday July 7.

Her headline London date marks the only UK scheduled for 2018, which also includes Dublin and Cork shows.

Since 1991 the artist has sold more than 75 million records worldwide and won seven Grammy Awards. Her international debut album Jagged Little Pill went on to win Album of the Year and sell 33 million copies.

The acclaimed LP featured tracks You Oughta Know and Ironic, and has inspired artists including Katy Perry, Avril Lavigne and Pink.

Find out how to get tickets to Alanis Morissette's UK show below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or See Tickets here.

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets go on sale from 10am on Friday February 16.

What is the seating plan?

How much are tickets?

Rear circle standing - £51.15

Seats - £73.15-£95.15

