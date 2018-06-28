The video will start in 8 Cancel

Alan Walker has announced details of UK headline dates.

The DJ and producer will headline the London Roundhouse on December 13.

His other UK date will take place at Manchester's Albert Hall.

He is perhaps best known for his breakthrough hit Faded which reached the top 10 in the UK.

He's also remixed tracks for the likes of Sia, Charli XCX, Bruno Mars and Miley Cyrus.

Meanwhile he's also supported the likes of Rihanna and Justin Bieber on their huge worldwide tours.

Find out how to get tickets to his UK shows below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday June 29.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £25.40, plus a booking fee.

What are the tour dates?

December 13 - London, Roundhouse

December 14 - Manchester, Albert Hall

