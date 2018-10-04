The video will start in 8 Cancel

Following last year's success Spotify are bringing back the 'Who We Be' concert to London.

This years sees the likes of AJ Tracey, French Montana and Craig David head to Alexandra Palace for the huge show.

On November 28 they'll be joined by Lethal Bizzle, Ghetts, Not3s, NSG, Raye and Tory Lanez.

Earlier this year AJ Tracey headlined Brockwell Park's Field Day whilst Craig David released his seventh studio album The Time Is Now.

Spotify's event sees them celebrate the best home grown and international artists at the event.

Last year saw performances from Cardi B, Dizzee Rascal and J Hus.

Find out all the ticket details below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They're available from Ticketmaster here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday October 5.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £41.55, plus a booking fee.

