Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Steven Tyler has announced a solo headline London show for 2018.

The legendary singer will perform at the O2 Forum Kentish Town on August 7.

He will be playing alongside The Loving Mary Band, as well as special guest The Sisterhood.

Best known as frontman of Aerosmith, Tyler has also released solo music including the 2016 album We're All Somebody from Somewhere.

During his time in Aerosmith they've become one of the biggest selling rock groups of all time, with 150 million records sold worldwide.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from See Tickets here.

When do tickets go on sale?

They go on sale at 9am on Friday March 23.

Is there a presale?

Yes, a presale will take place from 9am on Wednesday, March 21.

How much are they?

Tickets are priced at £110.70, plus a transaction fee.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.