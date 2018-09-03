The video will start in 8 Cancel

Four of the most legendary queens from RuPaul's Drag Race are touring the UK later this year.

The finalists from season six of the hit reality series Adore Delano, Bianca Del Rio and Darienne Lake will headline three UK dates in a world tour exclusive.

This includes a night at the O2 Forum Kentish Town on November 28.

The event by Holy Trannity and Dragged Up has already proven popular with limited tickets available.

Entitled the ABCD Tour it sees fan favourites perform all together for the first time this side of the Atlantic.

Fans can expect comedy from winner Bianca as well as Darienne and music from stars Adore and Celebrity Big Brother winner Courtney.

The tour will also head to Glasgow, Manchester and Dublin for its only Ireland date.

Find out how to still get tickets below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They're now available from Ticketmaster here.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £41, plus a booking fee.

What are the tour dates?

November 28 - London, O2 Forum Kentish Town

November 29 - Glasgow, O2 Academy

December 2 - Manchester, O2 Ritz

