This October Wembley Arena will host some of the biggest pop acts from 90s.

Peter Andre will headline the Stepback! 90s Concert on October 11, in a night of nostalgia playing the likes of Mysterious Girl.

The lineup also features Irish pop group B*Witched who'll play their hits C'est la Vie and Blame It on the Weatherman. Keep On Movin hitmakers 5ive will also be performing on the night.

Other acts confirmed for the huge night of music include Blazin Squad, Booty Luv, Big Brovaz and S Club which features the current lineup of Jo, Bradley and Tina.

Find out how to get tickets to the 90s throwback concert below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from AXS.com here.

When do tickets go on sale?

They go on sale at 9am on Thursday, March 30.

