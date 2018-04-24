The video will start in 8 Cancel

Acid house pioneers 808 State have announced details of a 30th anniversary tour.

The Manchester duo will celebrate three decades of fronting electronic music at London's KOKO on November 23.

Entitled '808 State: 30' they will highlight their contribution to dance music's past and present, as well as showcasing their sixth studio album 'Transmission Suite', which they're currently recording.

Since their beginnings they've released tracks including 'In Yer Face' and 'Cubik' and influenced the likes of Aphex Twin and Chemical Brothers.

The duo will also head to Portsmouth, Bristol and hometown Manchester during the run of shows.

Where can I buy tickets?

You can buy tickets from Ticketmaster here or See Tickets here.

When do they go on sale?

They go on sale at 10am on Friday April 27.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £24.75, plus booking fees.

What are the tour dates?

Friday 23rd November 2018 - KOKO, Camden, London

Saturday 24th November 2018 - Asylum, Hull

Friday 30th November 2018 - Pyramids, Portsmouth

Saturday 1st December 2018 - SWX, Bristol

Friday 7th December 2018 - The Waterfront, Norwich

Saturday 8th December 2018 - O2 Institute, Birmingham

Friday 14th December 2018 - The Foundry, Sheffield

Saturday 15th December 2018 - O2 ABC, Glasgow

Friday 21st December 2018 - Manchester Academy