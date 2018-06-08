The video will start in 8 Cancel

5 Seconds of Summer are bringing their world tour to the UK in 2018.

Luke Hemmings, Michael Clifford, Calum Hood and Ashton Irwin will head to five cities as part of the UK leg.

This includes London's O2 Brixton Academy on October 29.

It will be in support of the Australian group's third studio album Youngblood.

(Image: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Due for release on June 22 it features lead single Want You Back, and follows up their self-titled debut and Sounds Good Feel Good.

Both albums achieved huge international success with their 2015 album selling over a million copies worldwide.

Find out how to get tickets to 5SOS tour below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here.

When do tickets go on sale?

They go on general sale at 9am on Friday June 15.

Is there a presale?

Yes, fans who preorder their new album from the official store here by midday on Tuesday June 12 will receive access to a presale on Wednesday June 13 at 9am.

What are the tour dates?

23 October 2018 – O2 Academy, Glasgow

26 October 2018 – O2 Apollo, Mancester

29 October 2018 – O2 Academy Brixton, London

1 November 2018 – O2 Academy, Birmingham

2 November 2018 – O2 Academy, Sheffield

