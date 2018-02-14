Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Having first aired on our screens back in 1999, League of Gentlemen quickly established itself as one of the UK's most memorable sitcoms.

Following last year's hype surrounding their Anniversary Specials announcement, Mark Gatiss, Steve Pemberton, Reece Shearsmith and Jeremy Dyson will take their unique brand of comedy on the road this summer.

Starting off in Sunderland on August 24, the citizens of Royston Vasey will travel across over twenty locations across the country finishing up with four nights here in London.

Tickets for the tour dates that were originally announced sold out in double-quick time - however if you were among the many that tried and failed to get your hands on them, then you may be in luck.

Today, event organisers announced that three more dates have been added to the original tour line-up including a night at the SSE Arena, Wembley.

How to get tickets

To book your place at the added tour date that will take place at the SSE Arena, head to Ticketmaster.

Prices range between £40-£130.

All of the other London dates - including one at the O2 and three at the Eventim Apollo - are currently sold out although you may want to try your luck on resale sites like GetMeIn and StubHub .

The added tour date will take place on Wednesday September 26. Doors will open at around 19:30.