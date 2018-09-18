Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

London Fashion Week is London's biggest fashion event- and it's not over yet.

Starting September 13- the 5 days of celebrating fashions finest and the biggest and best names in the industry.

But, with an extremely VIP list for most shows- it's not open to the general public- but we know some shows that are.

London Fashion Festival is the ticketed event for the general public of fashion lovers to go and experience sitting on the front row of shows themselves.

London Fashion Week Festival 2018

The newly revamped 2018 "London Fashion Festival" is perfect for the fashion forward crowd wanting inside gossip into this year's hottest trends.

Set your style compass to 180 The Strand and prepare to shop a curated edit of designer collections at exclusive must-have prices and sit front row at catwalk shows by your favourite London designers.



This exclusive four-day showcase can be however extravagant you would like it to be with a range of tickets available from Silver to LUXE ticket options .

Here's how to get tickets

Tickets can be purchased HERE at Ticketmaster and include entry into the festival, a range of different catwalk shows and access to industry talks with tickets starting at £20 going right up to £200 depending on how much you want to see and do on your fashion experience.