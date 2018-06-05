Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fancy scaring yourself witless by delving into the spirit world and perhaps encountering some of the former inmates at what is claimed to be the most haunted prison in the UK?

This unique experience offers brave souls the opportunity to spend the night ghost-hunting before sleeping over in cells that once housed Britain's most notorious criminals.

Tickets are selling fast for the special nights, in which you will have access to ghost finding equipment, as well as experiencing a series of vigils and séances to help you connect with the other side.

The 'spooky nights' are from June onwards this year and are taking place at Shepton Mallet prison, as reported by Somerset Live.

From 9pm until 3am, there will be an opportunity to get spooked by the ghostly inhabitants of the prison, with the option of then bedding down until 7am in a cell in which the likes of the Kray twins may have rested their heads.

Tickets for June's experiences are running low, so if you want to have the fright of your life or face up to ghostly going-ons, head to the Haunted Happenings website or email team@hauntedhappenings.co.uk.

Shepton Mallet prison tours For £65, the night of nightmares includes: Ghost hunting vigils and séances in small groups

Workshop/separate vigils for returning guests

Experiments including glass divination, table tipping and Ouija Boards

Use of ghost hunting equipment including EMF Meters, K2 Meters, etc

Sleepover with no extra charge (please bring a camp-bed) and bedding

Refreshments and light snacks included such as teas and coffees Please note: This is not suitable for people with mobility issues or walking difficulties

Why so haunted?

Built in 1625, HMP Shepton used to be a House of Correction which would hold men, women and children.

It is said that many executions took place at the prison and former inmates are buried in unmarked graves around the site.

This included the burial of 18 American soldiers during World War Two who were convicted of rape and murder.

The prison was closed in 2013 before reopening its doors to host ghost hunts.