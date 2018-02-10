The video will start in 8 Cancel

A world-famous chef has launched a vegan afternoon tea.

Eric Lanlard, the man behind London patisserie Cake Boy, has designed a selection of savoury vegan-friendly bites.

For £40 per person, you'll be treated to a delightful afternoon tea where every item is certified vegan, including the complimentary champagne.

Among the items on offer is a buckwheat petit pain with rocket, cheddar style cheese, sun blushed tomato and basil.

Other choices include avocado & Peruvian chocolate cup with raspberries, red velvet cake, Bombay dream verrine and French raspberry macarons.

Mr Lanlard said: "We have customers from all over the world and increasingly we are being asked if we have vegan cakes and bakes.

"I wanted to design an afternoon tea that was just as elegant and glamorous in our signature style and not an afterthought or a lesser offering.

"The challenge for me was designing something that was a visionary feast without compromising on taste."

How to book

If you would like to book a table at the riverside establishment in Battersea Reach, ring 020 7978 5555 or email Fabien@Cake-boy.com.