Park Grand Lancaster Gate is offering guests a chance to experience this afternoon tea with a difference.

The hotel is offering the traditional daytime treat with a new ingredient - ice cream.

For just £29 diners can enjoy ice cream afternoon tea AND bubbly to share for two, and the deal is still available for another two days.

What's on offer?

(Image: Wowcher)

The ice cream themed afternoon tea at the Park Grand Lancaster Gate has the usual afternoon tea suspects including finger sandwiches such as egg, mayo and watercress and chicken and pepper brioche and scones with jam and clotted cream- but you can expect some fun and unexpected ice cream treats also.

Ice cream cake pops and veggie-friendly fruit jellies, followed by zingy lime and blueberry tarts and raspberry cheesecake brownies are a hit. And of course, just because you deserve it, there's also a delicious selection of ice cream to devour.

Not forgetting a bottle of bubbly to share to add that bit of sparkle! Cheers to that!

The Park Grand at Lancaster Gate is the perfect setting to host this afternoon, being a unique, boutique and chic establishment.

It is just a few minutes walk from Paddington and Lancaster Gate stations too.

Menu



Ice cream cake pops

(Vegetarian) fruit jellies

Lime tarts

Raspberry cheesecake brownies

Lime and blueberry tarts

Scones with clotted cream and jam

Selection of ice cream

Tuna sandwich in carrot bread

Chicken and pepper brioche

Hummus, cucumber and cheese sandwich

Egg, mayo and watercress sandwich

How to Book

The deal features on Wowcher .

You can book the price dropped offer here and to see full T&C's.