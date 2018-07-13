The video will start in 8 Cancel

You can meet TOWIE star James 'Arg' Argent at the launch party of a new German Doner Kebab restaurant in Shepherd’s Bush on Saturday (July 14).

Guest of honour Arg, from The Only Way is Essex , will be at the Uxbridge Road branch to meet and greet his fans, pose for selfies and add a touch of glamour to the event.

He is expected to arrive at 1.15pm and stay for 90 minutes.

Arg, who has appeared in every TOWIE episode since the first series in 2010, said: “I’m delighted to be working with GDK and can’t wait to meet my fans in Shepherd’s Bush.”

GDK serves up gourmet kebabs, made with best quality lean meat and signature sauces and no additives or preservatives.

(Image: Getty Images/ Tim P. Whitby)

The chain GDK is currently currently opening branches at the rate of two a month.

The Shepherd’s Bush branch joins another nearby in Fulham and West Ealing .

There are eight others across the capital, with plans for many more.

Branches of German Doner Kebab also deliver using Uber Eats and Deliveroo services - the new Shepherd's Bush branch uses Uber Eats.

You can find out more at www.germandonerkebab.com .