A new chicken wing restaurant in Hammersmith is offering people free wings to celebrate their launch.

Wing Wing serves 'Chimaek'-style Korean fried chicken wings which are double fried for extra crispy-ness.

The crispy wings are then brushed with additional flavour, with options including Soy and Garlic, Hot and Liqourice.

The Hammersmith Broadway restaurant opened earlier this month and is offering six crispy Korean double fried wings to anyone who can show themselves unfollowing KFC and Nando's on social media and following Wing Wing instead.

The free wings are available from 12pm to 2pm and from 5pm to 7pm on Monday (March 26) at the Hammersmith Broadway chain.

(Image: Wing Wing)

As well as wings, they offer burgers, drumsticks, katsu bao and more.

The restaurant also has Karaoke space and the world's smallest disco, with room for just two.

