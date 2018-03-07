Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

I scream, you scream, we'll all soon be hollering like loons for west London's latest sweet spot.

The Urban Chocolatier ice cream parlour and dessert lounge has recently opened in Wembley High Road and my, oh my, does it look to die for.

Gourmet coffee, handmade gelato and up to 100 speciality shakes and mocktails - "sugar rush" just took on a whole new meaning.

(Image: The Urban Chocolatier)

The parlour is open from 10.30am to 1am seven days a week so sweet freaks can get their fix whenever the craving takes hold.

Following the store's opening customers are currently being given 15% off all desserts.

With purple and black leather booths, neon lights and silver chrome chairs, the dessert lounge looks a bit like an American ice cream parlour crossed with a cocktail bar.

(Image: The Urban Chocolatier)

The store's manager, Akif, said: “We pride ourselves on our quality and presentation and can guarantee our mouthwatering menu will tantalise the sweet tooth of all ages.

"Our team hopes to bring a true taste of what exceptional quality desserts should be, coupled with outstanding customer service to the people of Wembley through our offerings; all served in a friendly yet chic and relaxed setting."

(Image: The Urban Chocolatier)

The Urban Chocolatier, franchise director, Sadaq Ali, added: "We think the customers are going to be really excited when they get a glimpse of our new dessert lounge in Wembley.

"The team here have been hard at work and are all super excited to be open to the public. We are committed to providing the best possible dining experience for our customers and have been amazed at the positive response and welcome received thus far."