Valentine's Day is on the horizon and if you're looking for ways to celebrate the most romantic day of the year, help is at hand.

We've put together a handy guide to events, days out and restaurant deals taking place around Surrey and London this February.

From fine dining dinners and weekends away, to a full-motion Formula 1 simulation session - there's something to suit all tastes.

Dinner at The Arch London

The five-star Marylebone hotel is offering an exclusive, romantic adventure to help sweep your sweetheart off their feet.

The Arch London has created a secret, sensory three-course dining experience for £75 per person. It is available on February 9, 10, 14, 16 and 17.

Book: To book call 020 7724 4700 or visit thearchlondon.com . Address: Great Cumberland Place, Marylebone, London, W1H 7FD

(Image: Pete Webb)

Formula 1 racing simulator at Lets Race

On February 14 couples can race head-to-head against their partners in Lets Race’s custom made full-motion Formula 1 racing simulators, battling it out on the circuit and having hilarious fun while proving who the best driver is.

For £59.98 per couple, lovers will be greeted with a glass of Champagne or a bottle of beer before racing in one of the centre’s 10 networked simulators for 40 minutes driving a Formula Renault BARC, GP2-2013, Porsche GT4 and McLaren F1 GT.

Sessions at 8pm, 9pm and 10pm.

Book: To book visit letsrace.co.uk . Address: Brighton Road, Horley, RH6 7HJ

(Image: Lets Race)

Overnight spa break at Dorsett Shepherds Bush

Four-star hotel Dorsett Shepherds Bush is offering a special overnight spa break package for two.

The romantic treat costs £174.50 per person and includes an overnight stay in a Dorsett Room, full English breakfast the following morning, a 50-minute aromatherapy massage and access to the thermal heated spa facilities.

Book: To book visit dorsetthotels.com . Address: Shepherd's Bush Green, Shepherd's Bush, London, W12 8QE.

(Image: Dorsett Shepherds Bush)

Valentine's high tea (literally!) at Spinnaker Tower

Enjoy a traditional afternoon tea with a romantic twist at Emirates Spinnaker Tower.

In the intimate surroundings of The Clouds café, couples can indulge in a selection of sweet and savoury bites, accompanied by a glass of pink prosecco per person, surrounded by the stunning views.

Available from February 12 to 18 between 12pm and 4pm and costs £55 for two people.

Book: To book call 023 9285 7520 or visit spinnakertower.co.uk . Address: Emirates Spinnaker Tower, Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth, PO1 3TT

(Image: Emirates Spinnaker Tower)

Flower arranging workshop at Denbies Wine Estate

Enjoy romantic floral arrangements with a contemporary twist on February 8 from 10am-2.30pm. Hosted by award-winning Chelsea Flower Show florist Sue Flight. Includes refreshments and two-course lunch in the Gallery restaurant.

It costs £65 per person.

Book: To book call 01306 876616 or visit denbies.co.uk . Address: London Road, Dorking , RH5 6AA

Valentine's masquerade ball at Denbies Wine Estate

Enjoy a sparkling canape reception followed by a three-course meal with wine on February 10 at 7.30pm. Live music and dancing provided by the popular 15 piece band, Perfidia.

It costs £57 per person.

Book: To book call 01306 876616 or visit denbies.co.uk . Address: London Road, Dorking , RH5 6AA

Valentine's tea dance at Denbies Wine Estate

Enjoy a traditional tea dance with afternoon high tea and sparkling rose wine on February 11 at 3.30pm.

It costs £17.25 per person.

Book: To book call 01306 876616 or visit denbies.co.uk . Address: London Road, Dorking , RH5 6AA

A Taste of Romance at Denbies Wine Estate

Enjoy an evening of music and fine food in The Gallery Restaurant on February 14 from 7pm. Diners can select from the a la carte menu.

Book: To book call 01306 876616 or visit denbies.co.uk . Address: London Road, Dorking , RH5 6AA

Cheese and wine making experience at Denbies Wine Estate

Learn all about cheese and wine making with the experts followed by lunch on February 15 from 10am-4pm.

It costs £95 per person.

Book: To book call 01306 876616 or visit denbies.co.uk . Address: London Road, Dorking , RH5 6AA

Cellar sparkling wine tasting and dinner at Denbies Wine Estate

Head into the atmospheric Denbies Cellar to enjoy a tasting of Denbies award winning sparkling wines, hosted by Denbies Wine Expert.

Your evening includes cellar tasting of three of Denbies internationally award-winning sparkling wines and three-course meal in The Gallery Restaurant on February 17 and 23 at 7.30pm.

It costs £45 per person.

Book: To book call 01306 876616 or visit denbies.co.uk . Address: London Road, Dorking , RH5 6AA

Vintage sparkling afternoon tea at Denbies Wine Estate

Enjoy Denbies sparkling wine tour hosted by a Denbies wine expert in the atmospheric Denbies cellars where you will be guided through a tasting of the award winning sparkling wine.

Held on February 18 from 3pm-5pm, it is followed by an informal afternoon tea served buffet style in the Denbies cellar with live music.

It costs £35 per person.

Book: To book call 01306 876616 or visit denbies.co.uk . Address: London Road, Dorking , RH5 6AA

Dinner at The Greyhound

The Ash pub is offering a two or three course dinner by flowers and candlelight from £14.99 between February 10-16. The menu features steamy soup and succulent king prawn cocktail, to mussels marinara, pulled pork and cider pie and 35-day aged rump steak. Choose to finish with a praline torte, blackcurrant and sloe gin meringue, or share the melting chocolate pudding, caramel churros, strawberries and cookie crumb profiteroles served with a salted caramel sauce and a chocolate flavoured sauce for dipping.

Book: To book call 01252 338013 or visit classicinns.com to book online. Address: Ash Street, Ash, GU12 6LA.

Dinner at The Squirrel

The Farnborough pub is offering a two or three-course dinner by flowers and candlelight from £14.99 between February 10-16. The menu features steamy soup and succulent king prawn cocktail, to mussels marinara, pulled pork and cider pie and 35-day aged rump steak. Choose to finish with a praline torte, blackcurrant and sloe gin meringue, or share the melting chocolate pudding, caramel churros, strawberries and cookie crumb profiteroles served with a salted caramel sauce and a chocolate flavoured sauce for dipping.

Book: To book call 01252 523980or visit classicinns.com to book online. Address: Park Road, Farnborough, GU14 6LR.

Dinner at Carluccio's

The Italian restaurant chain will be serving its Carluccio’s Menu Amore from February 8-14 for £22.95 per person. Dishes include tortelloni filled with beetroot and ricotta, an antipasto sharing board, lobster linguine, British rose veal shank and a a chocolate dessert board laden with treats of Carluccio’s Italian deli favourites.

Book: To book call 01483 762972 or visit carluccios.com . Address: Wolsey Place Shopping Centre, Commercial Way, Woking, GU21 6XX

(Image: Carluccio’s)

Burlesque and cabaret night

On February 17 at 8pm, join Bebe Van Der Belt, Sally ‘Oh’ Spitfire, Lou Safire and Miss Lolo Pop at the Electric Theatre for a sensational Valentine’s night out. This naughty night of burlesque, comedy, music and variety is strictly to be enjoyed by over 18s only. Tickets cost £18 each.

Book: To book call 01483 501200 or visit electric.theatre . Address: Electric Theatre, Onslow Street, Guildford GU1 4SZ.

(Image: Anchor Studio)

Dinner and stay with your dog

Stoke Place is launching a very special Valentine’s Day package for those who might be torn between taking their partner away and their ‘true love’ or canine friend. Dog owners can dine with their dog in the beautiful Butterfly bar. Valentine’s Day weekend bedrooms start at £155 and a small cleaning charge of £30 is added for those staying with dogs.

Couples wishing to dine in the King and Lamb restaurant can enjoy a five-course meal with a glass of Champagne for £60 per person. Extend the evening with an overnight stay, a bouquet of roses for your loved one, homemade chocolates and traditional full English breakfast from £275 per night.

Book: To book call the hotel on 01753 534790 or visit thecairncollection.co.uk . Address: Stoke Green, Slough, SL2 4HT.

(Image: Stoke Place)

Champneys Valentine’s Day Spa package

With three different Valentine’s Day packages available, you can pamper yourselves with a one or two night stay or romantic Valentine’s Spa Day from £99. All packages are available from February 1-28 at all Champneys spa resorts - Tring, Forest Mere, Springs or Henlow.

The £99 Valentine’s Spa Day package includes a healthy arrival drink at 9am, Head in the Clouds scalp massage each, Thalassotherapy, three course buffet lunch and full access to Champneys range of fitness classes, spa and relaxation experiences.

Book: To book your spa day visit champneys.com .

(Image: Champneys Forest Mere)

Steam train ride

Take a step back in time and enjoy a nostalgic romantic steam tour. Passengers can travel in one of four classes, ranging from Premier Standard where they are seated at tables for four, with white tablecloths and complimentary tea and coffee at their seats, right up to Pullman Style Dining. There are two trips taking place on February 14: White Cliffs Valentine Lunchtime Special from £89 per person and Valentine Film Special to Windsor from £59 per person.

Book: To book visit steamdreams.co.uk .

(Image: JMHughes)

Gin-making weekend

Daisybank, a boutique B&B in the New Forest village of Brockenhurst, has teamed up with Dancing Cows Distillery to offer the bespoke gin experiences for the first time. The two-night Love Gin Valentine Experience (February 9-11, 16-18 and 23-25) costs from £180 per person (two sharing) and includes two nights’ accommodation, gin tasting on arrival, full New Forest breakfast each morning, travel to/from the Dancing Cows Distillery, a distillery tour, a walk around the forest’s Ornamental Drive, a ‘make-gin’ event with tapas and a bespoke bottle of gin to take home.

Book: To book call Daisybank on 01590 622 086 or visit bedandbreakfast-newforest.co.uk . Address: Sway Road, Brockenhurst, SO42 7SG

(Image: Daisybank)

Overnight at the Aviator

Sink your teeth into a series of deliciously romantic experiences designed for two at the Aviator. The overnight packages available at the boutique hotel include:

Dinner in bed - includes chocolate dipped strawberries, complimentary movie library, overnight stay and breakfast (from £159 per couple)

Four-course Brasserie menu - includes dinner, chocolate dipped strawberries, overnight stay and breakfast (from £249 per couple)

Five-course tasting menu - includes dinner, rose petal and candlelight turn down, chocolate dipped strawberries, overnight stay and breakfast (from £279 per couple)

Book: To book call the reservations team on 01252 555 893. Address: Aviator, Farnborough Road, Farnborough, GU14 6EL