When you think of Valentine's Day you may think of a pricey meal in one of London's poshest restaurants.

But what if you can't afford that? What's more - what if you don't want that?

Well, McDonald's may have the perfect solution for the low maintenance couple.

The fast food chain is launching a three-course Valentine's Day meal for £20 a couple.

I know right, it's what dreams are made of.

The Birmingham Mail reports that the fast food chain said on a Facebook post: "Book a table for you and your loved one this McValentine’s Day right here, we are going all out providing the most romantic dining experience in history.

"We are offering 3 courses of McValentine’s perfection for £20 per couple."

You can enjoy a Maccy D’s date night at the time of your choice, with 7, 8 and 9pm up for grabs.

McDonald’s added: "Email us to look at our menu or to book your table now to avoid destroying your chances of real 'couple goals' this McValentine’s Day."

It is unclear if any of the participating McDonald's are in London just yet.

To book up or for further information email customerservices@akhanmcdonalds.com.

