It's not often that the urinals are a selling point of a new pub .

But if you head into the gents at a revamped watering hole on Uxbridge High Street, they're sure to make you smile.

Sure the Millers Tap has two special tables with beer taps included - an impressive feature that's worth checking out, too.

We suspect though that the toilet humour will be just as big a talking point at the new venue on the site of a former Slug and Lettuce.

What's so special about the urinals at the Millers Tap?

You can check out a photo of the toilets in the gents at the top of this article.

(Image: Grahame Larter/Get West London)

The urinals are labelled on a scale from 'tiny', to 'ex-small', to 'small' and 'medium'.

The next size is surely large, right?

Guess again - the joke is on anyone with a big opinion of themselves.

The final label simply says 'liar'.

Check out the rest of the pub in our gallery below

What else can we expect from the new Uxbridge pub?

The new decor has a relaxed shabby-chic look, with wooden flooring, rustic old-school lanterns and copper tanks behind the bar.

Neutral colours are offset with splashes of bright colour, chalk boards, stalls and sofa seating areas.

It's a departure from the previous Slug and Lettuce on the site in a few different ways, despite the Millers Tap still being owned by owners of the Slug, Stonegate Pub Company.

(Image: Grahame Larter/Get West London)

Whereas the Slug served tapas-style food, now you can get a proper bite to eat from a choice of pub favoruites.

Food and drink offers include 2-4-1 burgers on Tuesdays, £3 Sticky Wing Wednesdays, 2-4-1 Pizza Nights on Thursdays, Gin Fridays and Craft Club Sundays from 5pm.

Other changes include a focus on craft beers, stocked by Fullers, as well as a focus on welcoming families and dog walkers.

The pub's opening hours will be 10am-11pm from Mondays to Wednesdays, 10am-1am on Thursdays, 10am-2am on Fridays and Saturdays and 10am-10.30pm on Sundays.

(Image: Grahame Larter/Get West London)

