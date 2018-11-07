The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

From the outside Ukai looks like any old west London pub sitting on the corner of Portobello Road what with its red brick exterior and array of hanging baskets.

But there is one thing that may grab your attention if you look up from the bustling street market - a huge mural above the door.

Open at midday every day of the week, your curiosities will not stop at the entrance as the menu offers cuisine far different to your humble bangers and mash or fish and chips.

Think sushi, sashimi and marinated meat cooked on a traditional Yakitori grill.

That's right, Ukai in Notting Hill is what I can only describe as a Japanese gastro pub.

Stand out dishes:

I popped along with my mum to have a peek inside the building, meet the chef and sample some of his culinary delights.

He impressed us with a number of dainty, but by no means meager, dishes celebrating the tastes, textures, smell and colours of contemporary Japanese food.

Pork belly buns

Contrary to popular belief, Japanese food is not all about raw, cold fish and rice and we discovered this the moment we bit into one of the moreish pork belly buns.

Wrapped in a soft and fluffy pocket, each comforting steam beauty was stuffed with mouthwatering tender meat and a spicy mayo to give it a fiery kick.

It was consoling, succulent and finger-licking good.

Salmon tartare with avocado

But if raw fish is what you are after, this silky stack would be just for you, plus it's packed with healthy fats including Omega 3 too - bonus.

Wonderfully put together, the bottom layer was smooth and creamy, while the fishy ribbon topping was rich and silky.

It was a good size portion and an indulgent dish.

Cobia sashimi

Cobia is a delicate white tropical fish so it perfectly picked up the intense citrus flavour of the yuzu truffle juice and the peppery sprinkles of rocket leaves.

Presented on a rectangular acyclic plate, the thin slices were fanned out beautifully and each soaked bite was both light yet profound.

Ukai is certainly a hidden treasure, and for two people who were rather new to Japanese cuisine, it certainly inspired and impressed us.