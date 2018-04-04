The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Very rarely do I get blown away by a dish, but at Ukai my jaw dropped not once, but twice.

Serving mind-blowing contemporary Japanese cuisine inside a quirky gastropub in Portobello Road, Notting Hill , it is without doubt one of London's best-kept secrets.

Staying true to its 1980s bohemian music and dance origin, from the outside you would never guess what was lurking inside.

And it's by preserving the 19th century façade and performance space of The Market Bar, that makes this restaurant a hidden gem.

My partner and I took a candle lit table towards the back of the enigmatic restaurant kitted out with gorgeous ceramics, chopsticks and fine glassware.

An open kitchen added a touch of theatre and the pumping background music confirmed it was a destination hotspot for a top Saturday night out.

As Japanese food is one of my favourite cuisines, I immediately spotted a few favourites on the extensive menu including steamed buns, sashimi, gyoza and tempura .

But there were a number of unfamiliar 'Ukai Signature' plates that threw me into a frenzy of excitment.

But before we tucked into a plethora of stimulating dishes, we ordered cocktails from the equally mesmerising drinks list.

I admit I did guzzle down a G&L Collins a bit too quickly.

It's not my fault that the jinzu gin, lime, homemade ginger, lime syrup and prosecco concoction was so refreshing.

We started our epic culinary experience traditionally with steamed edamame beans.

Smothered in moreish sea salt, the superfood pods made us feel good in the mind, body and soul.

Next up was a rectangular plate of four perfectly made beef gyoza.

The soft pan-fried dumplings had a tantalizing crisp skin, a spicy meaty filling and were an essential part of any Asian-inspired feast.

A clean Kampachi salad then followed (food arrives as soon as it is cooked so expect to be inundated with inspiring dishes unexpectedly).

Thin slices of cobia sashimi (tropical white fish) were fanned out beautifully and soaked in an incredible yuzu truffle juice before being topped with fresh peppery rocket.

It was rather extraordinary, as was nasu dengaku - a baked aubergine with miso and sesame seeds that graced out table shortly afterwards.

While the fish was light, fragrant and summery, the vegetable dish was heart-warming and cosy and something you could snuggle up to on a chilly evening. I'm smiling just thinking about it.

But it was the next two dishes that simply wowed me to the point that I actually had to give my personal compliments to the chef.

Humbly wrapped in a paper basket and served with a sweet and fruity dribble, the four day marinated black cod was out of this world.

Soaked in a combination of miso, yuzu and lime, the authentic flavours set my tastebuds alight.

Delicate and fragrant, yet meaty and robust, devouring the white fillet was euphoric and I didn't want the sensation to end.

The other phenomenal dish had to be the pork belly buns.

Soft and squishy the warm dough buns were pure comfort food and the rich, mellow meat that generously filled it reminded me of the most succulent pulled pork.

Topped with cabbage and spicy mayo to give it a fiery kick, this was finger-food like you have never experienced before. It was insanely divine.

Both in a food coma, we soaked up the vibrant atmosphere and the remains of our exotic drinks before we reluctantly left our table dreaming of when we could return.

How to book a table at Ukai: Address: Portobello Road, Notting Hill, London, W11 1LL Opening hours: Mon-Thurs 12pm-12am, Fri-Sat 12pm-1am, Sun 12pm-12am Website: ukai.co.uk Telephone: 020 77922444 Cuisine: Contemporary Japanese bar and restaurant Nearest tube: Ladbroke Grove and Westbourne Park London

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .