Californian burrito and taco restaurant chain Tortilla is opening its latest store in Harrow's St George's Shopping Centre.

The chain, which serves West Coast-style Mexican food, is launching a restaurant which will be housed under the centre's glass dome and will have space for 50 diners to eat at once.

Customers will be able to order fresh to order burritos, quesadillas and tacos and to help the meal go down smoothly, there will be classic margaritas and a selection of beers to choose from.

As well as Barbacoa beef, grilled steak and 'carnitas' slow-cooked pork, Tortilla also serves halal grilled chicken.

Vegetarians can also enjoy enjoy the guacamole, fresh salsa salads and sauces.

With 430 combinations available for the tres tacos alone, there is no shortage of options for the Cal-Mex connoisseur.

Richard Morris, managing director of Tortilla said: “Harrow has always been on our radar, it’s a town with a real buzz and now a Tortilla, what more could residents want?

(Image: Tortilla)

“We’re incredibly passionate about bringing our Californian heritage and well-loved burritos to people across the country and this is our 36th store.

"Whether it’s a grab-and-go lunch, dinner with friends or a few sneaky Coronas, every one of our stores aims to serve the best quality burritos and tacos in the UK.

"Given the spring we’re having I think people could do with a little injection of Californian sunshine.”

Tortilla is opening in St George's Shopping Centre in Harrow on Saturday (7 April).

