The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sausage dogs and their owners are being invited to gather together for some doggie treats at a dachshund café which is coming to London.

A one-off-event for the little-legged breed takes place at The Lounge, in The Happenstance, in Paternoster Square, on Sunday, August 19.

It is organised by the team at Pug Café, which runs pop-up café events just for pugs and their owners.

Now the company is sharing its love for dachsunds too.

Under the lights of St Paul’s Cathedral, your little sausage will be able to tuck into some doggy treats while meeting new friends and posing for the PUParazzi.

There will be PUPcakes, DOGnuts, PAW-ty Rings and more from Rudi’s The Doggy Bakery Kitchen.

Every Dachshund will also get a free PUPucchino and a free bag of PUPcorn.

Meanwhile, humans can mingle with other sausage dog lovers and enjoy cocktails, summer spritzes and the food.

And even if you don’t have a dachshund but simply love the breed, you’re still welcome to come and meet other wiener dogs.

I want to take my sausage dog! What do I need to know?

Where is it?

The Lounge, The Happenstance, Paternoster Square, central London

When is it?

Sunday, August 19

What time is it?

The event is organised into 70 minute slots starting at 10am, with the final one at 5pm

How much is it?

Dachshund owners have to pay £10 each and Dachshund lovers £15 each. Children get a 20 per cent discount and under fives and dachshunds go free. You must book in advance – you can’t just turn up.

How do I book?

Booking opens on Saturday, July 28 when two secret email address will be released on the website www.pugcafe.com , the Facebook page www.facebook.com/PugCafeUK/ and on Instagram at www.instagram.com/POPUPPUGCAFE/ .

You will need to send your request right away. These events are known to sell out immediately.

Full details and instructions about how to book can be found at www.pugcafe.com .