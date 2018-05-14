Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

After a fruitless expedition to TK Maxx, which had left me feeling well and truly shopped out, it seemed like the perfect time to check out St.George's shopping centres newest offering- Tortilla.

Coincidently it happened to be Cindo De Mayo (May 5) and with the centre holding a series of Mexican themed activities (including a mariachi band) it was starting to seem rather fitting, even if Tortilla is something of a Tex-Mex chain.

In my somewhat hangry (hungry/angry) state maybe giving me a series of choices about toppings and ad ons wasn't the best idea, but I have to say it was worth the struggle to form a coherent and delicious order.

So based off my experience, here are five reasons you should give it a try.

It's perfect for people who hate sharing food

If you love the dipping and topping aspect to Tex-Mex dishes, but like myself hate sharing food, Tortilla really has your selfish side covered. Bwaaa haa haa.

You can order individual portions of nachos and pick your own toppings, which is great if you aren't one for too much nacho cheese or your partners taste in mind obliterating spices (seriously need to chill on those Jalapeño).

Would recommend the nachos with guacamole and nacho cheese. And no you can't have any!

You can pick your portion size accordingly

If you have been systematically grazing on Krispy Kreme doughnuts, Greggs , pretzels or any other snack foods during your visit to St.George's then picking your portion size is a great shout.

Diners can choose between a large and a medium burrito, which is great if you just fancy a little snack rather than being the mother of food triplets.

Guests can also chose a 'naked burrito', which cuts out the mess by serving the same ingredients in a snack box rather than a wrap.

Although a real game changer here would have been if the box was made of a tortilla/nacho - you missed an opportunity, just saying guys.

I would definitely recommend a medium burrito with tomato rice, chicken, cheese and black beans.

You can get a margarita with your meal

Unlike many food court stops Tortilla serves alcohol - specifically margaritas, making it possibly the greatest shopping pit stop of all time.

You can also get a variety of different soft drinks and refreshments (but obviously daytime margaritas are the game changer).

Toppings

Admittedly some toppings will cost extra (because we live in a cruel cruel world). but it can be worth experimenting to get the right mix of flavours and textures in your burrito.

My only beef is that like most chains that let you choose it your way it can feel a bit like you'll just ask for everything without really thinking through your options, which is something to be wary of.

I tried out a chicken burrito instead of the typical beef to mix things up, and some chunky fresh salsa and I have to say it was a siesta on the tounge.

Everything tastes super fresh and it was spotlessly clean

I am a big stickler when it comes to taste and food hygeine. There is nothing worse than sitting on a greasy table covered in sauce or someone else's chips or eating something that tastes stale or old.

Tortilla was spotlessly clean and staff were on hand to keep the tables clear which made for a much nicer dining experience.

The tortilla was soft and floury and all the ad ons were being made fresh, which really makes all the difference to the taste.

Rating out of 5

I would give Tortilla a 3.5, it was clean, the service was good and I felt like I got a pretty good amount of burrito for my buck.

I think in terms of improvement, I'd like to see some more options for the nachos (this might be less of an issue if you order loaded nachos instead of tortilla chips and dip).

I also think as I was being rushed along the line (again the problem with being in a food court setting instead of a restaurant setting) I feel like I impulse ordered because I couldn't grasp which item was which.

I also think the ad ons for the burritos could get a little pricey, which distracts from the bargain or deal element.

I think for location you can't beat it, it's central with good seating in a relaxed area and I would definitely go back.