Town House restaurant in South Kensington is as pretty inside as it is out.

Located within the luxury five star hotel The Kensington in an exclusive neighbourhood comprising of majestic and leafy squares, it came as no surprise the fine dining eatery would be rather special.

However, what was unexpected about the beautiful fine dining restaurant was the spring menu.

Full of seasonal favourites such as lamb rump, pea and feta risotto and English asparagus, the dishes were hearty and comforting at the same time as being wonderfully light and fresh.

My mother and I took an elegant corner table for two in the all-day dining spot, famous for it's charming Beauty and the Beast themed afternoon tea , with a glass of crisp white ‘Nobody’s Perfect’ wine in one hand and the a la carte menu in the other.

Starters available included pea hummus feta with sunflower seeds, paprika and pitta bread (£8), asparagus with mushroom, duxelles, fresh truffle and Parmesan (£12.50) and south coast crab on Guinness brown bread (£12).

We soaked up the glorious ambiance of excited afternoon tea goers and our 2015 French Muscadelle Sauvignon Blanc, before our attentive waiter arrived with our first courses.

Our civilised lunch began with Argyle smoked salmon on Guinness brown bread with avocado (for mum) and seared tuna with soy and ginger dressing and pickled radish (for me).

I am a huge sushi fan so when I saw raw fish on the menu I knew I would be ordering that.

Three chunky pieces of tuna sat in the centre of a pristine bowl dressed with sweet oil and cute pickled radish.

Seared for seconds over a high heat, the luscious fish had a rich purple flesh, a firm texture and full-bodied bite.

Cooked perfectly to retain its natural juiciness, the steak-like protein booster was wholesome and of a generous size. I loved it.

For out mains I went for seared scallops with tomato confit, nigella seeds, crispy chicken and salty fingers, while mum opted for pea and feta risotto.

Continuing with the theme of fish, my scallops resembled gorgeous soft marshamallows.

The rich, opulent shellfish had a distinctively sweet and subtle salt water taste and a faultless close texture.

The lean fat discs were cleverly matched with delicate crispy chicken bits to add an oily and meaty element to the refined dish.

At £29 it wasn't the cheapest of options, but it was executed expertly and it tasted divine.

We rounded off our delightful lunch with dessert - pistachio crème brûlée and a selection of sorbets.

Like all the plates we received, our puddings were presented as pretty as a picture.

My three scoops of raspberry, coconut and mandarin sorbet were clean, thick and indulgent.

Each flavour possessed a different quality; the raspberry was creamy and fruity, the coconut sumptuous and tropical and the mandarin was citrus and fresh.

It was a bright and invigorating way to end our meal.

As well as the food being remarkable, the service was exceptional.

Expect any clumsy crumbs to be cleared away with a small silver palette knife, your water glass topped up unrequested and your waiter on hand at any given moment.

Our lunch at Town House felt celebratory, splendid and was an afternoon well speant.

What we ate:

Starters:

Argyle smoked salmon Guinness brown bread with avocado, £12

Seared tuna with soy and ginger dressing and pickled radish, £11

Mains:

Seared scallops with tomato confit, nigella seeds, crispy chicken and salty fingers, £29

Pea and feta risotto, £19

Desserts:

Pistachio crème brûlée, £7.50

Selection of sorbets - mandarin, coconut and raspberry, £7.50

What we drank:

Organic Semillon, Sauvignon, Muscadelle, ‘Nobody’s Perfect’ 2015, Bordeaux, France £11.50 (175ml)

Malbec ‘La Flor’, Pulenta Estate 2017 Mendoza, Argentina, £10 (175ml)

How to book a table at the Town House: Telephone: 020 7589 6300 Address: Queen's Gate, South Kensington, SW7 5LP Website: townhousekensington.com Opening times: Breakfast: Mon-Fri 6.30am-10.30am, weekend and bank holidays 7am-11am Lunch: 12pm-4pm, weekend brunch12pm-5pm Dinner: 5pm-9.30pm Afternoon tea: 12pm-6pm Dress code: Smart Cuisine: A la carte, fine dining, afternoon tea Price: Mains from £12 Nearest tube station: South Kensington

